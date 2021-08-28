Popular Columbia festival changed to drive-thru event due to COVID-19

The Greek Festival in Columbia announced Friday that it will be a drive through event this year because of the resurgence of the coronavirus.

The drive through festival is scheduled for Sept. 16 to 19.

Organizers of the festival made the announcement over social media, saying the change was unfortunate and “due to rapidly increasing issues with the delta COVID surge.” They will announce more details later, organizers said.

“The great Greek dinners, salads, gyros, souvlaki, pastries and frozen casseroles will still be available,” they said.

The Greek Festival is a popular event organized by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, which usually happens in September. It takes place on the church’s campus on the 1900 block of Sumter Street. Typically, the festival features music, dances and tours of the church. People line up by the dozens to get entrees and baked good.

Last year, organizers canceled the Greek Festival because of coronavirus. The following May the church organized a drive through event where people could get the popular dishes they missed.

The festival appeared like it would go on as normal this year. In May and August, organizers were promoting the return of the festival.

The festival has drawn up to 170,000 attendees, organizers said over social media.