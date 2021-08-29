Fire tears through apartments, leaves over a dozen without a home, Columbia FD says

More than a dozen people lost their home Saturday night as a fire damaged an apartment building, the Columbia Fire Department said.

The 2-alarm fire at the Grove at St. Andrews apartments left at least 14 people displaced, the fire department said in a news release. The apartment complex in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive is between Interstate 26 and the junction of Broad River Road/U.S. 176 and Interstate 20.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m., and more were needed as flames were seen coming through the roof of an apartment building, according to the fire department. Information on how long it took to get the fire under control was not available.

No injuries were reported by the fire department.

Only one building at the complex was on fire, according to the release. A majority of the building was damaged by fire, smoke, and water, the fire department said.

An estimate on the cost of the damage caused by the fire was not available.

Members of the Irmo Fire District assisted the Columbia Fire Department in battling the flames.

There’s no word on how the fire got started, but the cause will be investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

