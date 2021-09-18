‘I’m blessed,’ Columbia police officer says after car crash, community support

Officer Christopher Morris shares some safety tips with Darnetta Murrell inside the Wal-Mart on Forest Drive in Columbia, SC, Monday, December 12, 2016. Columbia police officers handed out safety tips for shoppers this holiday season and helped load big items into their cars. gmelendez@thestate.com

A Columbia Police Department officer who was in an off-duty car wreck is home recovering and said he’s grateful to be alive.

“I thank God for sparing my daughter’s life and my own,” Sgt. Chris Morris said in a statement released through the department’s social media. “I’m blessed with ‘bonus days’ to live this amazing gift we all have called life.”

Morris and his daughter were hospitalized with severe injuries after the August wreck. Both survived but Morris had to go through several surgeries.

Residents of Columbia’s Rosewood community, where Morris patrolled, put together an online fundraiser for the officer. The fundraiser had received 243 donations for more than $14,000 as of Saturday.

Morris is known in the community for his “front porch roll call,” in which residents engage with police officers.

“I am grateful beyond belief for the outpouring of support from family, friends, coworkers and the community,” Morris said. “It leaves me speechless knowing that what I’ve been doing all these years actually meant something.”

The online fundraiser is still ongoing and can be found on GoFundMe.com.