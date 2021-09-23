New Japanese eatery coming to Columbia’s Five Points

Five Points

A new Japanese eatery is set to open in Five Points.

According to Facebook and Twitter posts from the Five Points Association, Fursato will open later this year at 748 Harden St. That was formerly the location of Grilled Teriyaki restaurant.

Grilled Teriyaki closed in December 2020.

The Facebook post from the association said Furusato is being developed by the owners of a couple other restaurants in Columbia, including Gervais Street’s Menkoi Ramen House.

Furusato will offer about two dozen bento-style meals, including sushi rolls, tempura dishes and other offerings, as well as Japanese snacks and drinks.

According to allrecipes.com, “bento is a single-serving, packed meal, transported by the eater already assembled and ready to be savored.”

Furusato will arrive in a Five Points district that is in transition. On one hand, the district currently has about 30 vacant storefronts. On the other, it still remains a popular hangout spot for students from the nearby University of South Carolina, as well as the residents of the leafy downtown neighborhoods that surround the more than century-old village.

And there are hints of potential new developments. The city recently approved the sale of the building at 2221 Devine St. for the potential development of 250 new apartments, and a group is exploring the redevelopment of the former Wells Fargo property on Saluda Avenue, with an eye toward a boutique hotel, office spaces and retail.