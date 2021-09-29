Missing Richland County teen with medical issues hasn’t been seen in over three weeks

A search is underway for a missing Midlands teenager with medical issues.

Sierra Stevens was publicly reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday. The 17-year-old has not been seen for more than three weeks, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Stevens was last seen Sept. 5, walking from a home on Stanford Street in Columbia, according to the release.

Sierra Stevens, 17, was reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Richland County Sheriff's Department

There was no word if Stevens was considered a runaway, or if she was alone when she was last seen. The sheriff’s department did not say if foul play was suspected in Stevens’ disappearance.

Stevens has not been in touch with family members and others who are close to her since she was last seen, which is out of character for her, according to the release.

The teen has medical issues that require treatment, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on her condition, or if she is need of medication, was not available.

The sheriff’s department described Stevens as a 5-foot-2, 110-pound female with blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Stevens, or has information about her, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

