Local

Richland County teen missing for a month found safe

A Richland County teen who had been missing for a month has been found safe.

Sierra Stevens, 17, has been located and reunited with her family, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies had appealed for the public’s help finding Stevens last week, more than three weeks after she was last seen.

Stevens had not been in contact with her family or others since she was last seen leaving a home on Stanford Street in Columbia on Sept. 5. Family members said that was out of character for the teen.

Undisclosed medical issues heightened law enforcement’s concern, deputies said at the time, since Stevens would have required treatment during the time she was missing.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service