Richland County teen missing for a month found safe

A Richland County teen who had been missing for a month has been found safe.

Sierra Stevens, 17, has been located and reunited with her family, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies had appealed for the public’s help finding Stevens last week, more than three weeks after she was last seen.

Stevens had not been in contact with her family or others since she was last seen leaving a home on Stanford Street in Columbia on Sept. 5. Family members said that was out of character for the teen.

Undisclosed medical issues heightened law enforcement’s concern, deputies said at the time, since Stevens would have required treatment during the time she was missing.

