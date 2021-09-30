More than 260 new luxury apartments, retail space planned for BullStreet in Columbia

A rendering of the upcoming Bennet at BullStreet apartment building, expected to open in 2023 in Columbia, S.C. BullStreet District

Columbia’s burgeoning BullStreet district will grow by at least 500 residents, according to plans for a new apartment development at the former state mental hospital campus.

A 280,000-square-foot, five-story complex called Bennet at BullStreet will have 269 apartments with luxury amenities, BullStreet officials announced Thursday. The new construction is expected to be complete by 2023.

The Bennet apartments will come alongside nearly 300 upscale apartments in the historic Babcock Building, where construction is underway. The first phase of Babcock apartments is expected to welcome residents by early 2022.

The Bennet will be built between the Segra Park baseball stadium and the under-construction WestLawn office building. The first floor of the new building is expected to include 45,000 square feet of retail or restaurant space.

The apartments will feature “best-in-market interior amenities,” officials said in their announcement, along with a pet spa, a rooftop pool and deck, a clubhouse and lounge, a fitness center with separate yoga and spin areas, and dedicated co-working spaces.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A rendering of the upcoming Bennet at BullStreet apartment building, expected to open in 2023 in Columbia, S.C. Provided photo BullStreet District

The project also will include a 350-space parking garage — in addition to two other parking garages already being built at BullStreet.

The announcement of plans for the Bennet building, being developed by Charlotte-based outfit Proffitt Dixon Partners, comes amid a flurry of construction activity underway now at BullStreet. That includes work on the Babcock building, the WestLawn office building, a pair of parking garages and further build-out of the TownPark townhouse development.

The number of residents at BullStreet is growing, with people living in TownPark townhomes and at the Merrill Gardens senior living complex, which opened last year.