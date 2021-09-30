A split council: Howard Duvall endorses Tameika Isaac Devine for Columbia mayor

Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall, right, talks to city budget director Missy Caughman on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Photo by Chris Trainor

Second-term at-large Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall on Thursday endorsed fellow at-large Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine in the Columbia mayor’s race.

“Lots of people have asked me, ‘Who are you supporting for the next mayor of Columbia?’” Duvall said in a Thursday Twitter video. “I’m proud to announce that I am supporting Tameika Isaac Devine. Tameika has been my partner in the at-large council member position for the last six years.”

Duvall said he has been impressed with Devine’s commitment to constituent service and her knowledge of state, city and federal programs.

Duvall is in his second term as an at-large council member, having first been elected in 2015. At-large members are elected citywide. He also is the former mayor of Cheraw, and is the former longtime director of the S.C. Municipal Association. His formal endorsement of Devine is not altogether surprising, as state Ethics Commission records show he has donated to her campaign during this election cycle.

There is a four-way battle for the capital city’s top political post. Candidates include former District 3 City Councilman Moe Baddourah; Devine; Sam Johnson, former chief of staff to Mayor Steve Benjamin; and District 4 City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann. Benjamin is not seeking re-election after serving three terms.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When it comes to endorsements in the mayor’s race, the council has been split. Benjamin, District 1 Councilman Sam Davis and District 2 Councilman Ed McDowell are all endorsing Johnson. Of the five members of the seven-person council who aren’t running for mayor, only District 3 Councilman Will Brennan has not issued a public endorsement.