2 dead in wreck that shut down SC interstate

Traffic backed up by a wreck on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

Two people died on Sunday in a multi-car wreck that led S.C. Highway Patrol to re-route traffic on a major interstate.

Highway Patrol reports that three people were traveling in a 2004 Honda Accord on Interstate 26 toward Columbia around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The Accord struck a GMC Yukon in the rear near mile marker 142, about four miles west of Orangeburg.

The Accord then went off the roadway and struck a median cable, sending debris flying into another Yukon driving eastbound on the opposite highway.

The driver of the Accord was transported to a local hospital, while the two passengers were killed in the wreck. The people in the other two vehicles were uninjured, Highway Patrol reports.

The collision caused traffic to come to a standstill in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26, and state troopers redirected traffic onto a detour route while they cleared the area Sunday afternoon.

