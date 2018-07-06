Man arrested for Lexington library indecent exposure. It's not first time, police say

A man has been arrested and charged for exposing himself at a library in Lexington.





Alex David Trujillo, 25, was taken in by the Town of Lexington Police Department on Friday. The incident happened on July 2 at the Lexington County Public Library at 5440 Augusta Rd.

Trujillo is alleged to have pulled down his shorts and exposed his genitalia to a juvenile female while in a book case aisle. He proceeded to fondle himself in a sexual manner before the 13-year-old girl walked away, police say. The young victim told her parents about the incident that evening. The parents contacted the Lexington Police Department.

Multiple sources gave Lexington PD Trujillo identity after a news release and video was put out concerning the incident.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Trujillo is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing. He's being charged with indecent exposure. This will be his third charge for the same crime this year, according to Lexington PD.

Trujillo was previous arrested for indecent exposure in the City of Cayce in January and in the City of Columbia in March Lexington PD says. He was given bond and released from jail on misdemeanor charges in those case, the news release says.

Indecent exposure carries a fine or imprisonment for up to three years, or both.