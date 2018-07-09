Arson arrest made in connection to fire in area hit by 14 blazes since April, Columbia police say

A man has been charged with arson after a string of intentionally set fires in Columbia.

Michael McClellan was arrested Monday and charged in connection with one of the fires, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The 54-year-old McClellan was charged with second-degree arson and first-degree burglary from the May 5 fire at 3517 Beaumont Ave., police reported.

According to the police and the Columbia Fire Department, McClellan is accused of breaking into the vacant home and intentionally setting multiple fires causing about $20,000 in structural damage and $3,000 in damage to the contents.

Since April 21, there have been 14 fires in the historically-black section of North Columbia, according to the police. Five of the fires, including the blaze at 3517 Beaumont Ave., have been ruled arson, while police said "the others have been classified as undetermined."

Police said that several of the buildings where fires occurred have been vacant, and "a number of the fires have some evidentiary similarities."

Before officially saying that five of the fires were intentionally set, fire department Chief Aubrey Jenkins called some of the fires related. He said there's no other reason for the fires that happened in April, May and June to start unless someone started them.

The police and fire departments continue to investigate the other 13 fires, with help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Columbia Fires Under Investigation

▪ 3521 Beaumont Avenue | April 21

▪ 3521 Beaumont Avenue | May 5

▪ 3517 Beaumont Avenue | May 5*

▪ 1915 High Street | June 5

▪ 4524 Monticello Road | June 7

▪ 3511 Beaumont Avenue | June 15*

▪ 3417 Carver Street | June 18

▪ 4913 Norman Street | June 18

▪ 1909 High Street | June 23

▪ 2711 High Circle | June 24*

▪ 5779 Ames Road | June 27*

▪ 3612 High Circle | June 27

▪ 401 Abraham Street | July 1

▪ 3702 High Circle | July 3*

* Ruled arson