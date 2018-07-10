A Lexington County convenience store was robbed June 16.
A Lexington County convenience store was robbed June 16.
A Lexington County convenience store was robbed June 16.

Crime & Courts

After string of Lexington County robberies, West Columbia men arrested states away

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

July 10, 2018 12:12 PM

After a string of robberies across the Midlands, three people have been arrested for convenience store hold-ups in Lexington County, according to sheriff's department spokeswoman Colby Gallagher.

Devontre Jackson, 26, and Jason Timmons, 18, of West Columbia, were arrested Tuesday and charged in connections with last month's robberies, according to a sheriff's department Tweet.

Jackson and Timmons were arrested in New Jersey in connections with the robberies last month, according to a Tweet. They will be extradited to South Carolina.

Screenshot (137).jpg
Devontre Jackson and Jason Timmons

De’Avian Deanne Young, 17, was also charged in the string robberies, according to a sheriff's department statement. Young was charged with robbing two convenience stores June 19, as well as two counts of kidnapping, possessing a weapon during a violent crime and one count of criminal conspiracy.

She was arrested July 2.

YOUNG-DEAVIAN-DEANNA.jpg
De'Avian Deanne Young
Lexington County Detention Center

Read More

Though it's currently unclear which exact stores the trio is accused of robbing, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department responded to robberies on the 3900 block of Leaphart Road, the 3900 block of Augusta Road and the 3500 block of Charleston Highway.

  Comments  