Victim returned fire in fatal West Columbia triple shooting, official says

Several weapons were found at the scene of a deadly triple shooting in West Columbia, according to police, and one of the victims apparently returned fire as the suspects fled.
Police are still searching for 25-year-old Damien Lavar Ritter, who is wanted for murder in connection with the July 5 shooting that killed two men and injured a third person. Investigators say a second suspect was involved but need help from witnesses and the community in identifying the person.
Detectives are still trying to determine what prompted the deadly shooting, according to West Columbia Assistant Police Chief Scott Morrison.
Samir Bernard Atkins, 26, of West Columbia, lived at the Glenn Street apartment complex where the shooting happened and died at the scene, officials have said. Elzie Mack Jr., 41, of Gaston, died at a hospital Sunday.
A third person who was injured in the shooting has been released from the hospital and is cooperating, Morrison said.
One of the victims fired gunshots outside as the suspects were fleeing, Morrison said, and police recovered several weapons from the scene.
Ritter is described as is described as a black male, about 5-foot-4 and weighing 160 pounds, and may be driving a reddish color 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with S.C. tags 8839LW.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call West Columbia police at 803-794-0721 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Comments