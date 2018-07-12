Arrest isn’t stopping Stormy Daniels from hitting a West Columbia strip club stage

Stormy Daniels fans rejoice. Despite the adult entertainer’s arrest in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday night she will still be making an appearance at a West Columbia strip club next week, general manager Kevin Ford said.

Daniels, who’s real name is Stephanie Clifford, is scheduled to perform at Platinum West in West Columbia on July 19 as part of her “Make America Horny Again” tour.

Ford said Daniels’ arrest in Ohio, which spawned from a little-known state law saying adult entainers were not to allow touching, would have no affect on the West Columbia show.

Though Daniel’s lawyer Michael Avenatti said he beleives the arrest was political, Ford said the club isn’t worried about any issues of the kind in South Carolina.

“We’re just having a fun night,” Ford said. “It’s not a political statement anyway.”

Daniels pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges of Illegal Sexual Oriented Activity in a Sexually Oriented Business Thursday morning, Avenatti said. He insisted that Daniel’s touches were non-sexual.

At about 2:45 p.m., the lawyer tweeted that the porn star’s charges had been dropped.

Tickets for Daniel’s show at Platinum West will cost $20 if bought in advance and $25 on the day of. Anyone dressed like President Donald Trump — who is accused of having an affair with Daniels in 2006 — will get in at half price. Those dressed as Hillary Clinton will get in for free.

