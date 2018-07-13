Shooting of 22-year-old in Swansea likely a homicide, coroner says

A 22-year-old man shot Wednesday night in Swansea has been identified, according to a statement from the Lexington County Coroner.
Robert William All, Jr. died after being shot multiple times on the 100 block of Toole Smith Road, coroner Margaret Fisher said.
The shooting, which Fisher called a homicide, happened at about 11 p.m. Wednesday near the Lexington County airport. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
All was taken to a hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead, Fisher said.
The case is still under investigation.
