Shooter in Swansea killing still on the run, deputies say as they begin the search

Days after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Swansea near the Lexington County airport, deputies believe they have identified the man who pulled the trigger.
Investigators are searching for Charlie Don Robinson III, who goes by Corey, in connection with the shooting on Toole Smith Road Wednesday night, according to a Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Tweet.
An arrest warrant was issued for Robinson, who is accused of shooting Robert William All, Jr., according to the Tweet.
“Our search for Robinson is a top priority,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a Tweet. “Someone knows where he is or where he’s going. We need anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.”
All was shot at about 11 p.m., and was still alive when deputies found him at the scene. He was quickly taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Comments