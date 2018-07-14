On the run for two days, man arrested in fatal Lexington County shooting

The search is over for a man that authorities say murdered a person in Lexington County.
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents arrested Charlie Don Robinson III, better known as Corey Robinson, and charged him with the shooting death of Robert William All, Jr, 22, of Gilbert, SC.
Late at night on July 11, the Lexington Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired at the 100 block of Toole Smith Road in Swansea, SC. The shooting happened near the Lexington County airport. At the scene, police found All alive with what was reported as at least one gun shot wound. All was rushed for medical treatment.
On July 12 Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said All sustained multiple gun shot wounds. Shortly after All’s arrival to a hospital, he died. Fisher pronounced All a victim of homicide.
On Friday, following the collection of evidence at the scene and interviews with several witnesses, LCSD announced the search for Robinson. Sheriff Jay Koon called the suspect’s apprehension “top priority.”
“Someone knows where he is or where he’s going,” Koon said.
The Sheriff’s department announced Robinson’s arrest about nine hours after beginning their search.
Based on evidence collected at the scene LCSD said Robinson shot All multiple times and drove away. Robinson will most likely be charged with more crimes LCSD announced.
