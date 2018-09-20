Jamal Coburn
Jamal Coburn Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Jamal Coburn Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Crime & Courts

West Columbia homicide suspect arrested in Arizona

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

September 20, 2018 11:34 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

The man suspected in a fatal West Columbia shooting last month has been arrested in Arizona, authorities said Thursday.

Jamal Devontae Coburn, 26, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on a charge of murder, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday. He is charged in the fatal Aug. 24 shooting of 27-year-old Corey Jamison.

“Our fugitive task force worked around the clock for two weeks to track Coburn to the Glendale, Arizona area,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a release. “We alerted U.S. Marshals to his whereabouts, and they were able to arrest him at an apartment without incident.”

Jamison was found dead after a shooting at the complex late that night, officials have said. Investigators have not released anything on a possible motive for the shooting.

Coburn is in the Maricopa County Detention Center, awaiting extradition.

  Comments  