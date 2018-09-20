West Columbia homicide suspect arrested in Arizona

The man suspected in a fatal West Columbia shooting last month has been arrested in Arizona, authorities said Thursday.
Jamal Devontae Coburn, 26, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on a charge of murder, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday. He is charged in the fatal Aug. 24 shooting of 27-year-old Corey Jamison.
“Our fugitive task force worked around the clock for two weeks to track Coburn to the Glendale, Arizona area,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a release. “We alerted U.S. Marshals to his whereabouts, and they were able to arrest him at an apartment without incident.”
Jamison was found dead after a shooting at the complex late that night, officials have said. Investigators have not released anything on a possible motive for the shooting.
Coburn is in the Maricopa County Detention Center, awaiting extradition.
