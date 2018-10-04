Bicyclist fatally struck by tractor-trailer on Midlands highway

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer late Wednesday.
The deadly crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on U.S. 15 near Dubose Siding Road in Sumter County, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A tractor-trailer and a bicyclist were both traveling south on U.S. 15 when the truck hit the bicycle, Collins said. The cyclist died, and the identity will be released by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.
This is the third bicyclist killed in a Midlands collision in just over a month.
On Aug. 25, a 40-year-old father of three died after a hit-and-run in northeast Richland County. A hit-and-run on Sept. 21 in Gaston killed a 54-year-old man. No arrests have been made in either case.
