Arrest made in Lexington County bank robbery, police say

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has taken someone in after an alleged bank robbery on Friday.

The identity of the man arrested in connection with the crime is yet to be released by authorities. The sheriff’s department said it will release information about the person under arrested once he’s formally served with an arrest warrant on Saturday.

Here are additional photos of the man who witnesses say robbed the @firstcitizens branch in the 3900 block of Platt Springs Rd. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/qkpNROzTbW — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) October 12, 2018

On Friday, The State’s Emily Bohatch reported that deputies were called to what they said was a bank robbery Friday afternoon.

A bank on the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road was robbed at about 11:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s department.

Witnesses told deputies that a man gave a note to bank employees demanding money, police said. The man then ran away.

The man did not appear to be armed, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said.