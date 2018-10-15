Coroner identifies suspects killed after stolen car crashed near State Farmers Market

The two people who were killed after a stolen car crashed near the S.C. State Farmer’s Market were identified Monday night by the Lexington County Coroner’s office.

Timothy W. Roberts and Nicole Y. Beran were in a stolen vehicle being pursued by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department when they collided with a commercial delivery vehicle as it made a left turn, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The 44-year-old Roberts, of Swansea, was pronounced dead at the scene because of his injuries, Fisher said. Beran, 39, of Lexington, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Neither Roberts nor Beran were wearing a seat belt, according to Fisher, who said the “driver of the commercial delivery vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 321 at the entrance to the S.C. State Farmers Market and involved a 2004 Volkswagen convertible and a Ford delivery van, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Volkswagen was traveling north on U.S. 321 and the driver was trying to evade Lexington County deputies when the car crashed into the van, which is owned by Harvest Hope Food Bank and was turning left into the farmers market, Jones said. The crash sent the Volkswagen off the right side of the roadway, where it hit a guard rail and overturned.

The driver was ejected, and the passenger was entrapped and had to be extricated, Jones said.

No patrol cars were involved in Monday’s crash and no deputies were injured.





The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Staff writer Teddy Kulmala contributed to this report.