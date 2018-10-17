UPDATE: Suspect barricaded in Lexington home identified as standoff continues, police say

The Lexington Police Department warned residents to stay out of the area of Coventry Drive Wednesday after they tried to serve a warrant to a resident.

Matthew Johns has been identified as the “barricaded subject,” by the police, who were still trying to get the 28-year-old Lexington resident to come out of the home as of 6 p.m.

Johns barricaded himself into a home in the 200 block of Coventry Drive after police arrived at about 3 p.m., according to the tweets from the police.

It is believed that Johns is not armed, according to public information officer Cpl. Cameron Mortenson.

Johns is wanted on multiple warrants from the Lexington Police Department, including failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a collision.

Officers and the Crisis Negotiations Team were trying to persuade Johns to come out of the home.

According to the police, prior to the standoff “officers spoke to several individuals outside the residence who stated that Johns was inside. Officers attempted to call Johns from the residence with no response.”

Police reported they closed Coventry Drive through the 200 block to all traffic, and set up a perimeter around the residence.

Prior to 7 p.m., police reported negotiators made contact with Johns by phone and continued to work toward a resolution.

Residents living on Rauch Street are allowed to go home, and other residents of Coventry have to access the neighborhood through Mallard Lakes, according to the police.

