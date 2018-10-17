Keep your doors locked, Lexington SC police tell residents after shooting

Lock your doors.

That’s what the Lexington Police Department is telling residents in one neighborhood after a shooting Wednesday night, as they search for the suspect.

Police say they are searching for Christian Jeral Williams. The 18-year-old Gaston resident is the shooting suspect who police described as “a black male, approximately 18 years of age, with a white T-shirt and red pants.”

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Roberts Street, the Town & Country apartment complex, according to the police, who reported it just before 8 p.m.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

That’s located about a mile away from the intersection of E. Main Street and North Lake Drive.

Residents in the area have been warned to “keep their doors locked and to call 911 if they see anyone that matches this description.”





Helping the police in the search for the suspect are K-9 officers and air support from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-359-6260.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.