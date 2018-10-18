Columbia man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Valero gas station

A Richland County man was arrested after officers said he allegedly tried to kill someone in West Columbia, according to a police statement.
Antonio Eugene Howell, 37, of Columbia, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Howell was at a Valero gas station on Meeting Street Tuesday when he got into an argument with another person, according to police. Amidst the argument, Howell pulled out a gun and shot the other person twice.
After the shooting, Howell drove away in his gray Chevrolet, heading towards Columbia, police said Wednesday.
There is no word about the condition of the man who had been shot.
Howell was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
