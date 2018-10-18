Student was caught with a knife at high school but confesses to more, SC cops say

Her heart was racing.

That’s what an 18-year-old high school student told authorities on Tuesday after she was caught with a weapon on school grounds.

But setting off a metal detector because she had a knife in her possession was not the reason Jacey Fay Romano was flustered, the Greenville Police Department reported.

The student told West Greenville School staff that her heart was racing from using cocaine — a lot of cocaine, according to an incident report.

Romano was caught with the knife on her way into school after getting off the bus, police reported. Students are told to turn over cell phones and “any other items they ... are not allowed to have in class,” and wanded with a metal detector in the front office.

That was where Romano was caught with a knife with a 2 1/4-inch blade and the number 3 on its handle, per the police.

When asked why she had the knife, Romano said she used it to snort cocaine, and she had just snorted “eight lines of cocaine before school and said her heart was racing,” according to the incident report.

The Piedmont resident was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where she was charged with “carrying a weapon on school property,” according to an arrest warrant.

She did not face any drug charges, and there was no word if she was tested for having any narcotics in her system.

In addition to being charged, Romano was also suspended indefinitely by West Greenville School, police reported.

A spokesperson for the Greenville County School District said West Greenville “is a special school for students with emotional, behavioral and mental health challenges,” WSPA reported.