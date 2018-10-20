‘Have a blessed day,’ SC man says as he exposes himself, according to report

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after he exposed himself to a store clerk on Friday.

The incident happened at The Station, a gas station also know as Dukes Oil, at 1547 Charleston Hwy in Orangeburg.

A police report describes the scene. A man walked past the store then went behind a pump and pulled out his genitals, security camera footage showed. He then went up to the store clerk, who was inside a walk up window. He smiled as he walked up, the police report says.

After the clerk said, “Can I help you?” the man with his privates out said, “I just wanted to tell you to have a blessed day.” He peek down to his waist then, leading to the woman to look as well. That’s when she saw it and realized the man intention to flash her.

The sheriff’s office is now looking for the suspect and asking for community help identifying the alleged flasher.

“This could have been anyone’s mother or sister or even daughter that this was done in front of,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.