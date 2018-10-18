SC teens are suspects after restaurant shooting that left 6 wounded, police say

It began as a fight in the parking lot, police say. The end was six people with bullet wounds outside an Upstate restaurant.

The Spartanburg Police Department have arrested a teenager and are seeking two others in connection with a Friday night shooting at a Cookout fast food restaurant.

Frederick Lee Smith Jackson, 18, was arrested by police and now faces weapon charges and six counts of attempted murder.

Trevor Lamont Gist, 18 and Jarcoby Tramon Geter, 16, also have weapon charges against them. An attempted murder charge is also filed for Geter while police have a warrant for accessory after the fact to commit murder for Gist. Both teenagers have yet to be arrested.

Geter would stand trial as an adult, according to a Spartanburg Police Department spokesperson said. In South Carolina certain serious crime allegations allow for trial as an adult of someone who is 16 years old.

The victims of the shooting were mostly innocent bystanders and not involved with the fight that precipitated the incident, a spokesperson for Spartanburg Police Department said.

On Friday night around 11:30, shots were fired in the parking lot of Cookout located at 1620 John B. White Sr. Blvd in commercial area of Spartanburg. Ambulances transported three people to the hospital while another three were taken in private vehicles. The victims ages ranged from 16 to 24 years old. None had life threatening injuries, police said.

“We are extremely thankful that this incident did not result in the loss of life,” said Spartanburg Police Chief Alonzo Thompson said. “We must continue to remember the victims of this incident and their families. We also recognize that without the cooperation of the Spartanburg community, we could not have identified the responsible parties. We are appreciative of the many officers from our department as well as those from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office that worked tirelessly in their response and investigation of this unnecessary and tragic incident.”

If convicted the three teenagers would face a combined sentence of over 200 years for the alleged crimes. Each count of attempted murder carries the possibility of 30 years imprisonment. None of the teenagers appear to have a criminal records.