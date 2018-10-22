Second SC police officer dies following Florence shooting, officials say

A second officer has died after being hit by gunfire in the shooting that injured or killed seven South Carolina law enforcement officers.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said Deputy Farrah B. Turner died Monday.

“Farrah was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did,” Boone said in a news release. “She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable. Please pray for Farrah’s family, our FCSO family and for our community as we mourn her loss.”

Turner was “mortally wounded in the line of duty while attempting to serve a search warrant on a residence in Florence County on Oct. 3,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Earlier Monday, Turner’s mother released a statement that the deputy was fighting for her life, The State reported. Turner had her feet amputated, according to her mother Katie Goodwin.

Turner’s legs were severely wounded in the shooting, WPDE reported.

According to a GoFundMe account set up for her, Turner had undergone eight operations, before dying Monday.

Turner was one of two deputies still in the hospital after the shootout. Florence Police Department public information officer Mike Brandt said Sgt. Scott Williamson is recovering at a medical facility in Georgia, per WPDE. Two other deputies — Sarah Miller and Arie Davis — were released from the hospital over the weekend.

Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway was killed in the shooting, The State reported.

The shootout started shortly after investigators from the Florence County Sheriff’s Department arrived for an arranged interview with Seth David Hopkins, a suspect in a case involving criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

As deputies arrived, Seth Hopkins’ adopted father, Fred Hopkins, Jr., opened fire, shooting at deputies with a pistol and two military assault rifles. More than 400 rounds were fired, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, whose deaprtment is leading the investigation.

The 74-year-old Fred Hopkins was arrested following a two-hour shootout, and two days later he was charged with six counts of attempted murder and one count of murder. There is no word if his charges will be amended following Turner’s death.

Seth Hopkins was also arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Turner worked in law enforcement for 12 years after graduating from Lake City High School and Francis Marion University, scnow.com reported. She worked as a school resource officer at Brockington Elementary School, Johnson Middle School and Timmonsville High School.

No funeral arrangements have been made, but will be announced at a later date, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Major Michael Nunn.