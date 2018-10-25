Man with Jesus tattoo on neck confesses to killing girlfriend and her father, SC cops say

A South Carolina man covered in tattoos, including a portrait of Jesus Christ on his throat and Adam’s apple, confessed Thursday to killing his girlfriend and her father, law enforcement officials say.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies were originally responding to a welfare check just after 8 a.m. when they encountered Casey Allen Douglas, according to an incident report.

Authorities said the 28-year-old Chesnee man told a family member about the killings, and that person reported it to the sheriff’s office.

Douglas was on the front porch of his residence when deputies arrived, “with his arms raised,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The bodies of a woman and a man were discovered after a search of the home, the sheriff’s office said, only identifying them as Douglas’ girlfriend and her father.

Douglas confessed to killing both people “by stabbing them,” the sheriff’s office reported.

He was charged with two counts of murder, in addition to possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to arrest warrants, which said Douglas “did knowingly and willfully possess and display what appeared to be a knife,” which he used to “cause death ... by stabbing.”

Douglas was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where he remains behind bars while waiting for a bond hearing, according to jail records.

The killings remain under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office, which reported it is trying to find a motive.

The Coroner’s Office has not identified the woman and man that Douglas confessed to killing, the sheriff’s office said.



