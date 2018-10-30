Trio of robbers targeted, killed Columbia woman, officers say

Two men were arrested and one is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing a Columbia woman during an armed robbery gone wrong, according to a statement from Columbia police.
Dominic McDaniel, 45, and Casey Hairston, 39, were arrested and charged in the crime, and Dashawn Muldrow, 17, is still at large, according to the statement.
Officers were called to the Waverly Place Apartments on Oct. 5 at about 5:30 a.m., to reports of a shooting, according to a statement. Police found Cherelle Evans shot in the upper body and in critical condition.
Evans died in the hospital Oct. 13.
After investigating, officers determined that the trio tried to break into Evans’s apartment to rob her, according to the statement. There was a struggle, and a male friend of Evans was hit in the head with a gun.
The man escaped from the apartment moments before the shooting, according to the statement.
Police believe Evans was targeted, and say some of the suspects knew her before the shooting, according to the statement.
McDaniel and Hairston were arrested and each charged with murder, attempted murder, burglary and criminal conspiracy, according to the statement. McDaniel was also charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Hairston also faces charges of armed robbery.
Once apprehended by police, Muldrow will be charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, unlawful carrying of a pistol and criminal conspiracy.
Anyone with information on Muldrow’s whereabouts are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Comments