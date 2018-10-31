SC teen suspect in fatal robbery attempt found in New York, Columbia police say

A teen who was on the run after fatally shooting a Columbia woman during a robbery gone wrong was apprehended in New York, according to a statement from Columbia police.
Dashawn Muldrow, 17, turned himself in to police in Albany New York a day after local law enforcement released a statement calling for his arrest.
Muldrow is one of three armed men who broke into a Waverly Place apartment in a robbery attempt, according to the statement. The trio were believed to have targeted the apartment’s resident, Cherelle Evans.
During the break in on Oct. 5, there was a struggle between the suspects and a male friend of Evans. The man was hit in the head with the gun, but managed to escape before Evans was shot in the upper body.
Evans died in an area hospital on Oct. 13.
Dominic McDaniel, 45, and Casey Hairston, 39, were arrested and charged while police continued to search for Muldrow.
Muldrow also faces burglary charges in Albany, New York, where he is still being held, according to the statement. Columbia police are working to arrange a transfer with the U.S. Marshals Service.
Once back in Columbia, Muldrow will be charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, unlawful carrying of a pistol and criminal conspiracy.
