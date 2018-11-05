A man snooping around trucks full of money wasn’t who he pretended to be, NC cops warn

The Asheville Police Department said it knows what a man was recently doing — pretending to be a security guard.

Police believe he was trying to get information and access to armored trucks.

What the police are trying to find out is who this man is.

To help answer that question, police in Asheville have reached out to the community for help identifying the imposter via its Facebook page.

According to the police, the suspect is described as “as an older, white male, with grey/white hair and approximately 5-foot-9.”

Additionally, the man was spotted driving a “newer model Mercedes 2-door coupe,” when he was “surveying armored trucks,” according to the police.

There is no word on where the man was at the time he was pretending to be a security guard, or when it occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 828-252-1110, or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.