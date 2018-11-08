Columbia man, not wearing helmet, dies after losing control of motorcycle, coroner says

After a Columbia man died in a motorcycle crash in Richland County, the local coroner has released his name.
Thomas H. Blalock, 55, lost control while riding his motorcycle on the 4600 block of Meadowood Road, according to a statement from the Richland County coroner’s office.
Blalock was not wearing a helmet during the 7:30 p.m. crash Wednesday night, according to the statement.
When EMS arrived at the scene, Blalock was still alive, and he was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital, according to the statement. He passed away at about 8 p.m.
An autopsy revealed that Blalock died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest, according to the statement.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
