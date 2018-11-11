Richland deputy who left ‘Live PD’ returns to the show — at least for one episode

He’s back!

Well, for one episode, anyway.

Investigator Kevin Lawrence, a Richland County sheriff’s deputy who appeared on the first two seasons of “Live PD” before leaving to take a promotion, made a brief appearance during Saturday night’s show.

Lawrence appeared during the show’s “Wanted” segment to update viewers on the fatal shooting of 58-year-old Ronald Bonnette, who was taking his trash out when he was caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout on Oct. 26.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“With the latest on that case is a very familiar face to ‘Live PD’ viewers,” host Tom Morris said before introducing Lawrence. “Kevin, it’s been a while. It’s really good to see you again.”

Live PD Nation, check out this interview with @K_Law124 where he breaks down this week's wanted for us and updates us on a previous shooting! #LivePD pic.twitter.com/16Opaecj4r — Live PD on A&E (@OfficialLivePD) November 11, 2018

Lawrence informed viewers that teenagers have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

“Thanks to Live PD Nation and the ‘Live PD’ viewers, we were able to apprehend all three individuals in the innocent killing of a 58-year-old bystander,” Lawrence said. “... We are so gracious that everybody was able to call and help us bring these three dangerous individuals into custody and get them off our streets.”

He also updated viewers on the car theft and carjacking that happened at the Obama gas station and also was featured on “Live PD” last weekend.

During that incident, Lawrence said, two people stole a Chevrolet Tahoe from the gas station when the owner went inside the store and left the car running. The owner saw his car being driven away and ran outside, where he used a weapon to carjack another store patron to take the car and chase his stolen SUV.

Investigators need help locating the two suspects from the original car theft, prompting Lawrence’s appeal to the “Live PD” viewers.

Lawrence’s brief appearance was welcomed by fans of the show, who call him “K-Law.”