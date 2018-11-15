Elderly couple hit during Richland County crash die within 5 minutes of each other, coroner says

The married couple killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Richland County Wednesday morning were identified Thursday, according to a statement from the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
Robert A. Evans, 80, and Madeline A. Evans, 76, both of Blythewood, died after their car was struck by another at the intersection of Farrow Road and North Pines Road, according to the statement.
The couple were traveling south on Farrow Road at about 9:30 a.m. when they were hit, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The Evans were both taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital, where they later died within five minutes of each other, according to the coroner.
Both died of blunt chest trauma, according to the coroner.
Three occupants of the other vehicle were also injured, highway patrolmen did not believe their injuries were life-threatening. They were each taken to an area hospital.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
