Driver who caused deadly Lexington crash given a traffic ticket, police say

After a 22-year-old was killed in a crash on a major Lexington road, police have charged the man who hit him, according to a statement from the Lexington Police.
Ted Ollie McGee Jr., 79, of Lexington, was making an illegal left turn from Morgan Drive onto Augusta Road when he collided with the car driven by 22-year-old Rusty Wayne Shull, according to the statement.
Shull, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his car and died at the scene, according to the statement. Two other cars crashed into the pair, and two other passengers were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the statement.
McGee was cited for failure to yield the right of way, which is a traffic violation, according to the statement.
