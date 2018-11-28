After baby was reportedly dumped in trash, SC landfill being searched for the body, cops say

A South Carolina landfill is the site of a search Wednesday, as law enforcement is looking for the body of a baby, WSPA reported.

The Johnston Police Department said it received a tip that a woman put a 6-month-old child in a dumpster on Nov. 23 or 24, according to WRDW.

Since then, the dumpster was picked up and taken to the Twin Chimney landfill in Greenville County, where South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents were searching for the body, per WYFF.

The landfill is more than 60 miles away from where the baby was reportedly dumped.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The woman, identified as the mother by WRDW, is in custody but has not been charged with any crimes, the TV station reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.