Crime & Courts

After baby was reportedly dumped in trash, SC landfill being searched for the body, cops say

By Noah Feit

November 28, 2018 02:49 PM

Street View image from August 2018. © 2018 Google
Street View image from August 2018. © 2018 Google
Street View image from August 2018. © 2018 Google

A South Carolina landfill is the site of a search Wednesday, as law enforcement is looking for the body of a baby, WSPA reported.

The Johnston Police Department said it received a tip that a woman put a 6-month-old child in a dumpster on Nov. 23 or 24, according to WRDW.

Since then, the dumpster was picked up and taken to the Twin Chimney landfill in Greenville County, where South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents were searching for the body, per WYFF.

The landfill is more than 60 miles away from where the baby was reportedly dumped.

The woman, identified as the mother by WRDW, is in custody but has not been charged with any crimes, the TV station reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused.

By

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

crime

crime

crime

Noah Feit

Noah Feit is a Real Time reporter with The State and McClatchy Carolinas Regional Team. The award-winning journalist has worked for multiple newspapers since starting his career in 1999.

  Comments  