Man on meth said he was a US Marshal and accused deliveryman of child-smuggling, SC cops say

The South Carolina man said he had been following a child-smuggling operation for months, according to police.

On Monday, he confronted a delivery driver and accused him of using his delivery truck to smuggle the kids, police said.

He was armed, and his shirt said “SECURITY,” but in spite of his claims, Ronald Scott Fowler was not a U.S. Marshal, police reported after arresting him.

The 46-year-old was not a member of any law enforcement agency, according to the Greenville Police Department, which said Fowler had been using methamphetamine when he confronted the delivery driver.

Greenville Police Department

There was no evidence showing there was a child-smuggling ring, police told The State.

Fowler said he was certain there was and demanded the delivery driver “open the back of his truck claiming there were kids inside and he had to check,” according to an incident report.

Police say witnesses to the confrontation told them Fowler claimed to be “a federal agent and had been following this operation for months.”

Fowler was armed with a BB gun when he confronted the deliveryman, but a loaded revolver was discovered after a search of his motorcycle’s saddlebags, police said. They also found “a bag of methamphetamine,” officers reported.

Responding officers said Fowler told them he “had dope he had purchased for evidence he was collecting.” He did admit to the officers that he had used meth, they say.

Fowler also said a “cup that was wrapped in a plastic bag” was evidence he took from the “motel room,” according to the incident report.

His motorcycle had a police scanner and antenna attached, and was covered in stickers “that read ‘COP,’ as well as emblems of all armed forces branches,” police reported.

After Fowler was arrested, the motorcycle was seized, along with the guns, a camera, a glass pipe and other drug paraphernalia, and about 10 grams of meth, according to the police.

A check of his criminal history showed he is prohibited from carrying a gun, police said.

Being a felon in possession of a firearm was added to his charges, which also include impersonating a law enforcement officer, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and trafficking methamphetamine, according to records at the Greenville County Detention Center.

No bond was set, and Fowler remains behind bars, according to jail records.