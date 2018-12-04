Arrest made in alleged motorcycle drive-by shooting on Lexington interstate

A man is under arrest in connection with a drive by shooting that took place on Interstate 26 Monday afternoon.

Anthony Lawrence Fanning, 36, is charged with six counts of attempted murder and weapon charges, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Police alleged that Fanning was driving his motorcycle on I-26 when he fired a handgun into another traveling vehicle occupied by six people, seriously injuring one. No others were hit by the shots, the sheriff’s department said.

#MORE: @LCSD_News deputies comfort a young passenger who was not injured while riding in a car witnesses say was shot at Monday afternoon on I-26.



Our work on the case continues. Please share tips anonymously by calling @MidlandsCrime at 888-CRIME-SC. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/R5CKnzyF3a — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 3, 2018

The driver of the vehicle pulled over into a parking lot on the Charleston highway after the incident where deputies responded, the sheriff’s department said.

“The car’s driver got off the interstate and stopped in a store parking lot on the Charleston Highway after the shots were fired. That’s where our investigation began with the help of the Cayce Department of Public Safety,” said Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon.

The motive for the shooting or what led up to the incident is yet to be determined, Koon said.

“Those are things we’ll be looking into as our work continues,” Koon said. “Our investigation is ongoing.”

Authorities arrested Fanning at his Columbia home without incident. He is being held at Lexington County Detention Center after being denied bond, LCSD said.

Each count of attempted murder carries the possibility of 30 years in prison.