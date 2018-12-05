Crime & Courts

Middle schoolers involved in Richland County shooting incident, deputies say

By Emily Bohatch

December 05, 2018 12:11 PM

Fernando Salazar Charlotte Observer file photo

Richland County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after several middle school students were involved in a shooting incident, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the area of Starboard Way and Spindrift Lane to an incident that occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The incident happened on private property, according to the statement. Several juveniles, who attend Hand Middle School, were involved.

Details on the investigation are limited.

