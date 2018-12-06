Richland deputy makes surprise appearance on ‘Live PD,’ and Twitter rejoices

He just couldn’t stay away.
Investigator Kevin Lawrence of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department made a surprise appearance in A&E’s New York studio Wednesday night during a special episode of “Live PD,” five months after he last appeared on the show as a regular.
The show typically airs Friday and Saturday nights, but during the past week the show’s personalities have promoted Wednesday’s “bonus episode” and teased a special guest appearance.
“You know we’ve got a special surprise guest in the studio tonight,” host Dan Abrams said before the episode. “Here’s a clue: All you longtime fans of the show will be very familiar with this person.”
Lawrence was one of the first Richland County deputies to appear on the show after it premiered in October 2016, and he last appeared as a regular in July before taking a promotion in the department’s investigations division. He made a brief appearance during an episode last month, doing a live shot from Columbia to update viewers on some recent Richland County cases.
Both Lawrence and Investigator Chris Mastrianni, another fan favorite who also took a promotion, have been guest hosts in the studio previously.
Lawrence received a warm welcome Wednesday night from the show’s viewers on Twitter, who call themselves “Live PD Nation.”
