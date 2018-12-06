Columbia woman dies after being hit by car at Farrow Road intersection, coroner says

After a Columbia woman died after being hit by a car while crossing Farrow Road Wednesday, the Richland County coroner has identified her.
Marie M. Jacobs, 39, died from blunt force injuries to her upper body after being hit by a car at about 6:20 a.m., according to the statement.
Jacobs was at the intersection of Farrow Road and US-277, according to Columbia police, who are investigating the accident.
The woman was rushed to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital, where she died from her wounds, police reported at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver involved in the incident stopped and spoke with police about what happened, according to officers.
