Man finds 67-year-old in her underwear in SC snowstorm. It led cops to a crime scene

By Noah Feit

December 10, 2018 04:56 PM

On Saturday afternoon, a powerful winter storm was hitting South Carolina.

Snow, freezing rain and sleet were all being dumped on the Upstate region, along the state line with North Carolina.

So how did it come that a woman was spotted wearing only a T-shirt and underwear, during one of the heaviest parts of the storm?

The 67-year-old woman ran out of her house in only those clothes to get away from a man who broke in and was assaulting her, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

That man was the woman’s 46-year-old son, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office reported Jason Wayne Conley broke into his mother’s home and assaulted her. He “grabbed (his mother) by the neck, banged her head against the wall” and punched her in the head several times, according to the incident report.

In an effort to escape the assault, the woman ran out of the house, telling deputies that she “heard what she believed was a gun shot come from behind her,” as she ran away, per the incident report.

Motorist Gary Blackwell discovered the woman sitting on the edge of the road. He “gave her a pair of pants and a jacket and let her sit in his truck to warm up,” the sheriff’s office reported. He called the sheriff’s office to report the assault, the report said.

The woman told sheriff’s deputies she was attacked by her son.

She refused to go to the hospital and returned home with the deputies, who reported they checked the residence to see if Conley was still inside.

Deputies later found Conley at his house. He was taken to the Union County Detention Center, where he was charged with second-degree assault and battery in addition to first-degree burglary, according to jail records.

He remains behind bars Monday, according to the detention center.

