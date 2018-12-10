Crime & Courts

13-year-old shot at fellow middle school student before boarding bus, Richland deputies say

December 10, 2018

A 13-year-old was charged with attempted murder after deputies say he was involved in a shooting incident at a Richland County middle school bus stop, according to a statement from the local sheriff’s department.

The young teen, who remains unidentified, shot at a fellow Hand Middle School student off of school grounds at an apartment complex in the area of Starboard Way and Spindrift Lane, according to the statement.

After the Dec. 3 shooting, the student, unarmed now, got onto a school bus, according to the statement. Deputies later removed him from the bus.

The teen had stolen the gun from a family member after breaking into their home, according to the statement. His mother later found the gun and gave it to authorities.

The teen has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under 18, burglary and petty larceny.

