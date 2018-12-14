Columbia man shot into crowd at party, leaving one dead, police believe

A 22-year-old man was arrested after officers say he shot into a crowd of people at a party in Columbia, killing a man, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.
Marcel Leon Dillon, II, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the statement.
Officers say Dillion fired into a crowd at 3626 Ardincaple Drive on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m., according to the statement. That location appears to house an apartment complex.
A bullet struck Thomas West, Jr., 40, according to previous reporting in The State. West was shot in the upper body and was taken to his friend’s home, where police later found him.
West was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe Dillon was threatening several people at the party during an argument, according to the statement.
Dillon was apprehended Thursday night on the 3400 block of Belvedere Drive by Columbia police, Richland County deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s fugitive task force, according to the statement. He was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
