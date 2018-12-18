Driver charged with DUI in death of 70-year-old Lexington motorcyclist

The driver who was hospitalized after fatally striking a motorcyclist in Lexington County has been charged with felony DUI, according to troopers.
Nathaniel Goodley, 54, was charged with felony DUI resulting in death on Monday after his release from the hospital, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Goodley was driving the Nissan sedan that hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Platt Springs Road on Sunday afternoon, troopers have said. The crash killed 70-year-old Leonard P. Morrow, officials have said.
Troopers said Goodley’s car drifted into the oncoming lane, hitting Morrow.
The coroner’s office said Morrow was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Goodley, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Lexington Medical Center with injuries and released Monday night.
Felony DUI resulting in death carries a minimum one year in prison and a maximum of 25 years, under South Carolina law.
Reporter Noah Feit contributed.
