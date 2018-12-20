Deputies arrest suspect after shooting near Richland County schools

Richland County deputies have arrested a man they believe shot another during an incident that sent multiple nearby schools into a lockdown Monday, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.
Javari Price, 19, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime Wednesday.
Price is accused of shooting and injuring another person Monday afternoon on the 4800 block of Hardscrabble Road. That person was taken to a local hospital.
Nearby Ridge View High School and Rice Creek Elementary School were placed on a precautionary lockdown and dismissal was pushed back.
After his arrest, Price was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
