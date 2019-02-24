Pedestrian hit and killed in Sumter County, driver charged with DUI, troopers say

A driver was charged with felony DUI after a Saturday accident that killed a pedestrian in Sumter County, according to troopers.
It happened just after 5 p.m. on Trinity Road, where a Ford Edge hit and killed the pedestrian, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the pedestrian was Freddy Nance, of Lee County. An autopsy will be performed Monday.
The driver of the Ford Edge, Cinderetha Toney, was charged with feony DUI involving death, Collins said.
Felony DUI carries a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, under South Carolina law.
This was the second deadly collision in Sumter County on Saturday and the third since Thursday.
Earlier Saturday, the driver of a GMC Envoy was killed when the SUV went off the right side of Pinewood Road and hit a utility pole, causing the vehicle to overturn, troopers said. The coroner identified the victim as 42-year-old Marvin Capers, of Sumter.
Capers was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.
On Thursday, a 15-year-old was killed and two other teens injured when their car hit a tree on their way to school.
