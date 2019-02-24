A 6-year-old shot his baby brother, SC cops say, but an adult cousin was arrested

A 1-year-old is in the hospital after he was shot by his 6-year-old brother, and his adult cousin is behind bars, according to police.

North Charleston police discovered the baby suffering from a gunshot wound after responding to a shooting at the residence around 9 a.m. Saturday, WCBD reported.

Police said the baby was shot by his 6-year-old brother, who found a gun in the home, postandcourier.com reported.

The gun had been brought into the home by the 37-year-old cousin of the little boys, per WCSC.

Jail records show Redante Detriest Young was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center just after 9 p.m. Saturday and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon. Young remains behind bars after his bond was set at $100,000.

Young is a registered sex offender as a result of a 1999 conviction of third degree criminal sexual conduct in Charleston, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.





The 1-year-old was taken to Medical University of South Carolina, according to WCBD. There is no word on his condition.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, WCSC reported.