Columbia man accused in car theft, kidnapping was awaiting trial on NC shooting charges

The man accused of stealing a car with a child inside from outside a Columbia restaurant — who was arrested Saturday after allegedly stealing a car in North Carolina and leading police on a high-speed chase in West Virginia — had just been released from jail days earlier to await trial on charges from a Charlotte shooting, records show.

David Monts, 26, faces charges of kidnapping and motor vehicle theft in connection with Saturday’s theft of a car outside the Chick-fil-A on Harden Street in Five Points, according to the Columbia Police Department. He is accused of taking a Mercedes sedan that had been left running outside the restaurant Saturday.

A 9-month-old child who was inside the car was later found safe on Laurel Street, police said.

Monts was arrested over the weekend after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in West Virginia in a car that was stolen out of North Carolina, in the same city where the stolen Mercedes was later found, Columbia police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were looking for Monts, who cut off the electronic monitoring device he was required to wear as part of his pretrial release on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in city limits and damage to property, Charlotte police said in a release. He cut the device off Saturday, police said.

The assault charge stems from a March shooting during which Monts pulled out a gun and shot a man in the leg on an elevator in a Charlotte hotel, according to The Charlotte Observer. Monts also was shot in the leg during the struggle, the newspaper reported.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records show that Monts, who is listed as a Columbia resident, was released May 13, five days before Saturday’s car theft at Chick-fil-A.

Monts has a lengthy criminal record that began with a burglary conviction when he was 17, The State reported previously.

He remains in the custody of Greenbrier County authorities in West Virginia, according to Chief Deputy Joshua Martin of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department. He faces charges there for felony fleeing, destruction of property, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in damage and obstructing an officer, Martin said.